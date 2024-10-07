“Santi” detained for intensive interrogation after being caught in Nakhon Ratchasima

Police take Santi, the suspect who broke into a doctor’s house in Soi Inthamara 29, into custody for intensive interrogation after being caught in Nakhon Ratchasima.

At 2:00 PM, police officers brought Mr. Santi, 38, a suspect who broke into a doctor’s house in Soi Inthamara 29, Alley 1, and fled arrest on October 4, into custody for questioning at Bang Sue Police Station after detectives from Tao Poon Police Station and Pho Klang Police Station in Nakhon Ratchasima Province were able to arrest him in Nakhon Ratchasima Province last night. While being detained, reporters tried to ask Mr. Santi about the reasons for committing the crime and whether he had cooperated with his wife in planning the escape. However, Mr. Santi did not answer any questions. Observing Mr. Santi’s facial expression, it was found that he had an indifferent expression and tense eyes. There was a bandage on the right side of his forehead.

At the same time, police officers also seized two firearms from Mr. Santi: a .38 revolver and a 9

mm magazine gun, along with an unknown amount of ammunition.

Later, Pol. Lt. Col. Noppasin Poolsawat, deputy commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, along with Pol. Lt. Col. Atthaphon Anusit, commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 2, traveled to join the interrogation of Mr. Santi at Bang Sue Police Station.

Source: Thai News Agency