Sangihe’s military personnel, fishermen hoist 50-m-long Red White flag

Sulut, Sangihe Military personnel and fishermen in Indonesia’s northernmost island of Sangihe hoisted a 50-meter-long Red and White flag at Tua Port on Saturday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence.

“Today, we hoisted a 50-meter-long Red and White flag at Tua Port in Tahuna to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Indonesia’s independence,” territorial section officer of the Sangihe Military District Command 1301 Captain Celcius Wangka stated.

The flag-hoisting activity is one of the ways to mirror a sense of nationalism and togetherness between the Indonesian Military (TNI) and fishermen in the coastal area of Sangihe Islands, he noted.

Wangka expressed hope that the event would offer a momentum to foster the spirit of nationalism among people, including the fishermen in Tahuna.

Chief of the Sangihe District Military Command Lt Col Rachmat Christanto lauded the hoisting of the giant flag in the waters of Sangihe Islands.

“We praise (the military personnel and fishermen) for hoisting the flag in Tahuna Coast to reflect the high spirit of patriotism and love for the motherland among people living in the border area,” he affirmed.

The spirit of patriotism has always driven the residents of Sangihe Islands bordering the Philippines to keep the territory of the Republic of Indonesia intact, he emphasized.

Source: Antara News