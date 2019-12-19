Sangihe Islands police destroy 21 firearms

Today, we destroyed 21 firearms consisting of 13 guns and eight rifles.

Tahuna, N Sulawesi (ANTARA) – The Police in Sangihe Islands in North Sulawesi Province along with the relevant agencies destroyed tens of firearms of different types.

The firearms were destroyed at the Gelora Santiago soccer field in front of the Sangihe district head’s residence in Tahuna on Thursday.

Chief of the Sangihe Islands Police Resort Adjunct Senior Commissioner Sudung Ferdinan Napitu stated that the destroyed firearms comprised rifles and guns.

“Today, we destroyed 21 firearms consisting of 13 guns and 8 rifles,” he stated.

He remarked that the destroyed firearms were assembled by the local people and produced by the manufacturer.

“All the firearms we destroyed were damaged and could no longer be used, so we destroyed them,” he revealed.

The firearms were destroyed in keeping with the legal process, he stated.

“We destroyed the firearms along with District Head Jabes Ezar Gaghana and Deputy District Head Helmud Hontong and relevant agencies, including the district court, public prosecutor’s office, the Indonesian Army, and the Indonesian Navy,” he added.

Source: ANTARA News