“Sam Yuranunt” insists he is not a director or partner.

Sam Yuranunt” insists that he is not a director or partner of the company. Income is divided by a percentage from sales of products he has invented. He is ready to give a statement if the police call him.

Mr. Yuranan Phommanutree or Sam revealed that he personally knew Paul, who is an executive, through a course of study, which made them know each other before inviting each other to do business. He saw this business as a new and interesting business. The position he got was the Director of Development and Research, responsible for presenting various products, but did not have the authority to make decisions or research products. And there were many people who did not know that he graduated with a Master of Science in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Science.

She used to run a beauty clinic before, so she has some knowledge in this area. She also had the opportunity to teach a product class. Currently, she teaches about how to use products and what types of people should use them. However, she never advises anyo

ne who comes to study to decide to invest in a business because she always says that the decision is at the discretion of the individual.

Mr. Yuranunt confirmed that every product sold has passed the FDA and the correct process. He also said that before accepting each job, he personally has to study whether each product is of quality or reliable. He has checked the company’s operations to some extent and did not find that the company is operating illegally. Before this, he personally had run many businesses, so he had to clearly check the correctness of each product. He insisted that he did nothing wrong.

Mr. Yuranunt also said that after the issue occurred, he spoke with Boss Paul. He confirmed that he did nothing wrong and was ready to take responsibility and provide relief to the victims. He is currently investigating what mistakes were made in the business and how many victims need to be compensated. He and Boss Paul were shocked and saddened when they heard the news that someone was so stressed that th

ey wanted to commit suicide because they could not sell their products. They did not think that the issue would be this big. Some of the celebrities involved have spoken with him, such as Min Pechaya and Kant Kantathaworn. Initially, they have not discussed the details because everyone is in shock right now.

As for the effervescent tablet product that was previously warned by the FDA as a dangerous product, he confirmed that he was not aware of this because he had only been in the position for less than a year and had accepted it after the product was launched.

As for the income received from the company, it is in the form of a percentage from the sales of the products that he has helped develop and oversee only. He confirmed that the income he has received is not as much as many people think, and he does not receive a share from dealers or networks. When asked about the figure, Mr. Yuranunt refused to provide information, but it is less than 10 million baht and he does not have any shares in the company. T

he company has only one executive director, Boss Paul, and he has never attended a company meeting or had any part in determining the company’s direction.

If the police contact me to give a statement, I am ready to give information because I am not a defendant at this time. I am still innocent. I have not received any coordination from any police agency.

