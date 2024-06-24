Saimai Must Survive: Grandma was physically abused by maid



A family called Sai Mai Must Survive after their grandmother was physically abused by a hired maid, who later admitted to having done it more than 30 times.

Today, Mr. Ekkapop Lueangprasert, advisor to the Minister of Interior and founder of the Sai Mai Must Survive page, will take an 83-year-old grandmother to file a complaint against the housekeeper at Min Buri Police Station after the family hired a housekeeper to take care of her and she assaulted her until she was injured.

From some of the CCTV evidence inside the house, the owner intentionally installed the cameras to monitor the movements and the illness of the 83-year-old great-grandmother who was bedridden and could not help herself. The family decided to hire a maid to take care of her. However, when they met the grandmother again, they found wounds on her arms and legs, bruises, and scabs in some places. Her mouth was swollen. The family went to check the CCTV footage and found that the maid they hired did not take good care of the grandmother.

She had also been violent with her all along. They called the maid in for questioning to find out the truth. She confessed to the CCTV evidence, saying that she had beaten the grandmother no less than 30 times in the past 3 weeks. The reason given was that the other party was stubborn, so she got angry and accidentally did it. Knowing this, the family would not tolerate it. They contacted the Sai Mai Must Survive page to take her to file a complaint with the Min Buri Police Station to press charges against the maid

Source: Thai News Agency