‘Sailboat’ beat ‘Chicken’ 2-0, overtaking and rising to the top of the group.



England, Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, said he is satisfied with the championship situation at hand. After winning 2-0 against Spurs

English Premier League football, big match, Tottenham Hotspur, 5th place, lost at home to Manchester City, second place 0-2, with the “Blues” getting a goal from Erling Haaland in the minute. at 51 and the penalty minute at 90+1 gave Manchester City 88 points from 37, returning to the top of the pack again, 2 points ahead of Arsenal in 2nd place, while there was only 1 game left. As for ” Golden Spurs’ had 63 points, ranked 5th, missing the opportunity to play in UEFA. Champions League Definitely next season

After the game, Pep Guardiola, manager of the Blues, said that he now feels tired. But it’s more relaxed. And will start thinking about the final game with West Ham tomorrow, which feels satisfied that the championship situation depends on our team.

Ange Postecoglou, manager of the Spurs team disappointed to lose It was a very close game. City doesn’t miss i

mportant opportunities. But we can’t do it. The cheering section Wanting City to win, Ange replied that he cannot decide what people will do. They are allowed to express themselves the way they want.

Source: Thai News Agency