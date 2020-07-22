S Sumatra’s cops undergo rehabilitation program for drug de-addiction

Palembang, S Sumatra (ANTARA) – The South Sumatra Police headquarters on Tuesday continued its rehabilitation program to assist 89 other police officers in recovering from drug addiction, South Sumatra Police Officer Inspector General Eko Indra Heri S confirmed.

“In mid-July, 80 police officers had joined the first batch of this rehabilitation program. Currently, 89 more cops participate in the program,” he informed journalists after opening the second batch of the South Sumatra Police rehabilitation program here, Tuesday.

The 169 police personnel, receiving assistance to recover from drug addiction, are part of the 260 cops, who recently voluntarily confessed to having consumed illicit drugs and were willing to participate in the rehabilitation program, he revealed.

He noted that 91 personnel will partake in the third batch, adding that following the rehabilitation program, he would continue his fight against drug addiction within the South Sumatra Police headquarters by conducting a random drug urine test.

A total of 260 police officers in South Sumatra Province will undergo a rehabilitation program to assist them in recovering from drug addiction.

In early July, Inspector General Indra Heri had issued a policy on eradicating drug abuse and addiction in police institutions under which police officers were given an opportunity to come clean about having used drugs.

In response to the policy, several hundred police personnel voluntarily admitted to having consumed illicit drugs and also voiced their readiness to participate in a drug rehabilitation program.

Domestic and transnational drug dealers perceive Indonesia as a potential market due to its huge population and millions of drug users. The drug trade in Indonesia is valued at almost Rp66 trillion.

People from all sections of society are falling prey to drugs, regardless of socio-economic and professional backgrounds.

On July 5, 2020, a member of the Tarakan police precinct, identified as AL, was arrested for a drug-related offence, according to the North Kalimantan office of the National Narcotics Agency (BNN).

The agency’s investigators apprehended AL following the arrest of another person, identified as AR, during a drug raid on the same day, head of the BNN-North Kalimantan office’s Law Enforcement Division, Adjunct Sen. Coms. Deden Andriana, remarked.

On July 17, 2020, an ex-policeman, identified as HS, 35, and three other suspects were caught for trafficking small packs of crystal methamphetamine to local drug consumers in South Kalimantan Province.

In June this year, a policeman was also arrested for consuming drugs at a hotel in Mataram, the capital of West Nusa Tenggara Province.

The policeman, identified as EW, and three other persons were reportedly caught consuming crystal methamphetamine during a drug raid and placed under police custody. A total of 19 grams of crystal meth was also seized during the raid.

