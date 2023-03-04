S Kalimantan has high prospects of producing golden generation: BKKBN

Jakarta (ANTARA) – South Kalimantan has a high probability of producing a golden generation due to its strategic human resources, according to the National Population and Family Planning Agency (BKKBN).The province, well-known for producing coal and diamond, has a high probability because it is entering the demographic bonus period, Head of BKKBN Hasto Wardoyo noted in an official statement, Saturday.

Entering the demographic bonus period means that the number of members of the population in the productive age in that region is higher than those in other age groups.

This is also supported by the fact that stunting prevalence in South Kalimantan experienced a sharp decline, from 30 percent in 2021 to 24.6 percent according to the 2022 Indonesian Nutrition Status Study (SSGI).

“Not every region can be as lucky as South Kalimantan,” Wardoyo stated.

However, Wardoyo suggested that the preparation to produce this golden generation should not only focus on physical health but also mental health.

This is especially important since the Basic Health Research (Riskesdas) data in 2013 indicated that the number of people suffering from mental emotional disorders had reached 9.8 percent.

Thus, Wardoyo urged related regional governments to handle this through efforts, including by preventing children from quitting schools, child marriages, and teenage pregnancies.

Wardoyo also highlighted that the total fertility rate in South Kalimantan was still at 2.34 on average. Although this figure is already good, Indonesia is targeting to reach 2.1. Thus, the dissemination of information on family planning should be intensified.

Speaker of the North Hulu Sungai Regional People’s Representative Council (DPRD) Almien Ashar Safari expects regulations from the central government related to stunting mitigation to be put in place.

Thus, it can create policy uniformity in South Kalimantan and facilitate policymakers in creating innovations related to the Stunting Reduction Acceleration Program.

“The South Kalimantan Provincial DPRD wishes to contribute and participate to go directly to the people to convey (information on) stunting mitigation,” Safari remarked.

