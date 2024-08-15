Rushing to help villagers in Khun Yuam District who were cut off – mobilizing machinery to clear the route



Mae Hong Son Governor visits Khun Yuam District, orders mobilization of machinery to urgently clear the road, especially remote villages that have been cut off. Various agencies are rushing to help villagers who have been cut off.

Colonel Sompop Jaibun, Commander of the 36th Ranger Regiment Task Force, ordered personnel to form a disaster relief team in cooperation with the Khun Yuam District Administration, Mae Hong Son Province, to survey and assist residents of Ban Mae Kopi, Mae Yuam Noi Subdistrict, Khun Yuam District, using the Khun Yuam District – Ban Pang Ung route, Mae Suek Subdistrict, Mae Chaem District, Chiang Mai Province, Ban Hua Mae Lakka, Mae Yuam Noi Subdistrict, Khun Yuam District, Mae Hong Son Province, after a landslide blocked the route.

Currently, there are machines from Mae Hong Son Provincial Administrative Organization and Mae Yuam Noi Subdistrict Administrative Organization opening the route to Ban Hua Mae Laka, but it is not yet finished and cannot reach Ban Mae Kopi.

Yesterday (1

4 August), a team traveled to join the disaster area at Ban Mae Kopi. As for the road opening, machinery has cleared the road to reach the village from Ban Mae Laka to Ban Mae Kopi, a distance of approximately 10 km.

Mae Hong Son Governor Chucheep Phongchai ordered the mobilization of machinery to urgently open transportation routes, especially in remote villages that have been cut off. For the assistance in the past, Mr. Narongphat Nakthrap, along with the assistant chief of the Mae Hong Son Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office and various agencies have provided initial assistance to the villagers, including food and drinking water.

For the villagers of Mae Kopi, Village No. 2, Mae Yuam Noi Subdistrict, Khun Yuam District, which has 144 households and 408 people, from the initial survey it was found that 8 houses were damaged, with no deaths or injuries. In addition, there is Ban Hua Mae La Ka Tai, Village No. 8, Mae Yuam Noi Subdistrict, with 23 households and 120 people, 5 houses were dam

aged, 1 person died and 1 person was injured while crossing the water, with a scratch on his leg.

Mr. Chatchai Noisakun, in the name of ‘Saphan Bun Kru Nueng’, collected items to send to flood victims in Ban Mae Kopi and Ban Hua Mae Laka Nuea, Khun Yuam District, revealed that he had received coordination from flood victims in Ban Mae Kopi and Ban Hua Mae Laka Nuea, and since the roads are still impassable, accessing the area is difficult. In the name of Saphan Bun Kru Nueng, he collected items to send to flood victims in Ban Mae Kopi and Ban Hua Mae Laka Nuea, and received support from the temple, the people, 6 communities in the municipality, and nearby communities. Saphan Bun Kru Nueng will deliver the items to the team in Khun Yuam District, at Wat Pho, to be delivered to the flood victims.

However, communication is still not possible because electricity in many villages has been cut off. Therefore, we must continue to send personnel to provide assistance to the affected areas.

Last night (14 August) t

here were still the aftermath of the rain that had fallen for several days in Chiang Rai Province and fell heavily in Chiang Rai Municipality for more than 1 hour causing flooding on many roads in Chiang Rai Municipality, especially roads in the community in front of Wat Chet Yot. Within Chiang Rai Municipality, there was flooding in some areas, such as the road in front of Wat Chet Yot, with the water level approximately 30 centimeters high, making it difficult for small cars to pass through.

While Chiang Rai Municipality has been expediting a survey to drain water from the moat into the Kok River to quickly reduce the flooding on many roads, officers have been on duty to monitor water-risk areas 24 hours a day.

