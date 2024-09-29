Rushing to help villagers after the Yom River overflowed

Flooding in Sukhothai is still a concern after the Yom River overflowed and flooded Village 6, Tha Thong Subdistrict, causing 2 houses to be submerged. Urgent efforts are being made to help evacuate villagers and deliver food and drinking water.

The bank collapsed, causing the Yom River to overflow and flood the area of ??Village 6, Tha Thong Subdistrict, Mueang District, Sukhothai Province. The strong current eroded and sank two houses. Government and private agencies rushed to provide assistance, including delivering relief bags and drinking water to the flooded areas, as well as evacuating affected villagers to the temporary shelter at Wat Tha Thong for flood victims. The latest update is that 18 households, totaling 33 people, have been evacuated. In some areas of Village 6, Tha Thong Subdistrict, the water level is higher than 2.00 meters.

The latest situation is that the water level in the Yom River has begun to decrease slowly as water levels in the northern part of Phrae Province have begun to rece

de. It has entered Sukhothai at a volume of 1,424 cubic meters per second and flowed through the Ban Hat Saphan Chan floodgate in Sawankhalok District at a volume of 974 cubic meters per second into the four lower districts of Sawankhalok District, Si Samrong District, Mueang District, and Kong Krailat District. There are several areas where the water has burst and the collapse has not yet been blocked. We must wait for the water level to recede along the entire length of the river in the next 2-3 days

