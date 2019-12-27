Rupiah projected to appreciate before year-end holidays

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The rupiah exchange rate traded among banks in Jakarta on Friday morning is forecast to continue to strengthen before the year-end holidays.

“During the weekend trading activities, the rupiah is expected to appreciate within limits,” Director of PT Garuda Berjangka, Ibrahim Assuaibi, stated in Jakarta, Thursday.

On the external front, investors are seeking information on the US-China trade in order to perfect the first phase of trade deal.

Earlier, market optimism had risen yet again after news was abuzz on the first phase of trade deal between China and the United States that will soon be inked.

He forecast the rupiah to hover between Rp13,940 per US dollar and Rp13,990 per US dollar.

At 9:38 a.m. local time, the rupiah slightly strengthened by one point to Rp13,957 per US dollar from Rp13,958 per US dollar earlier.

Source: Antara News