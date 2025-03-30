Ruangkrai Petitions NACC to Probe Ko Kaew Pikulthong’s Sudden Asset Increase



Bangkok: ‘Ruangkrai’ has formally requested the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to investigate the substantial increase in assets of Mr. Ko Kaew Pikulthong. The assets were reported to have increased from 74 million baht on August 2, 2011, to 153 million baht by August 7, 2014. This petition raises questions about whether this increase constitutes unusual wealth.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Ruangkrai Leekitwattana revealed that he had sent a letter via EMS to the NACC. The letter requested an investigation into Mr. Ko Kaew Pikulthong’s asset declarations submitted as a member of the House of Representatives. Each submission showed an increase in assets, prompting suspicions of potential irregularities under Section 115 of the 2018 Organic Act on the Prevention and Suppression of Corruption.





Mr. Ruangkrai outlined in his letter several key points for the NACC’s consideration. Firstly, he highlighted the asset declarations made by Mr. Ko Kaew Pikulthong over the years: 74,052,959.41 baht on August 2, 2011; 86,114,497.40 baht on December 9, 2013; 100,399,398.45 baht on December 8, 2014; and 153,035,103.61 baht on August 7, 2024. These declarations indicate a consistent and considerable increase in net assets.





The letter further included a comparative table showing the growth in Mr. Ko Kaew Pikulthong’s assets, suggesting that the increase might be regarded as unusual wealth under the specified legislative section. Mr. Ruangkrai also recommended that the NACC gather supporting information from online sources to aid their investigation.





Finally, the petition calls for the NACC to utilize a comparative table of Mr. Ko Kaew Pikulthong’s assets and liabilities when conducting their investigation. It also requests a review of his income, expenses, and annual income tax filings with the Election Commission and the Revenue Department to support the inquiry.

