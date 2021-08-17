The Indonesian government has allocated Rp255.3 trillion, or 9.4 percent of the total planned state expenses of Rp2,708.7 trillion, for the health sector in the 2022 State Budget draft.

“We will use the budget to continue the handling of the pandemic, reform the health system, reduce the stunting rate, as well as (ensure the) sustainability of the National Health Insurance (JKN) program,” President Joko Widodo said in his state budget speech at the legislative complex in Jakarta.

The government’s COVID-19 handling efforts are focused on anticipating the risk of the impact of COVID-19 through the testing, tracing, and treatment program; accelerating the vaccination program; and, strengthening the dissemination and supervision of health protocols, he informed.

Furthermore, the government will also improve health service facilities in all aspects and regions, reform primary and referral health services, increase national health resilience, improve the quality and distribution of health workers, and develop information technology for health services, the President added. “We have to take advantage of the pandemic as a momentum to improve our health sector. We must be able to produce our own vaccines and encourage the development of a strong and competitive pharmaceutical industry,” he stated.

Meanwhile, to reduce the stunting rate, the government will expand the program coverage to all districts and cities of Indonesia by strengthening the collaboration of various institutions, he informed.

He also said that the 2022 State Budget draft comprises central government expenses of Rp1,938.3 trillion and regional and village transfer funds of Rp770.4 trillion.

Source: Antara News