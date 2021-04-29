ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC PUBLISHES FIRST QUARTER 2021 PRESS RELEASE

The Hague, April 29, 2021

“Shell has made a strong start to 2021, generating over $8 billion of cash in the quarter. Our integrated business model is ideally positioned to benefit from recovering demand. As previously announced, the first quarter 2021 dividend per share has been increased by around 4%, in line with our progressive dividend policy. We have reduced net debt by more than $4 billion this quarter, progressing towards the $65 billion milestone to increase shareholder distributions. Our competitive and robust financial performance provides the platform to achieve the goals of our Powering Progress strategy.”

Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Officer, Ben van Beurden

IN POLE POSITION TO BENEFIT FROM ECONOMIC RECOVERY

$ million Adj. Earnings1 Adj. EBITDA (CCS) CFFO ex WC CFFO Cash capex Integrated Gas 1,415 3,206 3,653 2,491 1,015 Upstream 963 5,387 4,702 4,108 1,534 Oil Products 877 2,112 3,313 893 668 Refining & Trading (105) 467 Marketing 982 1,646 Chemicals 730 1,041 1,045 324 730 Corporate (666) (172) (30) 478 28 Less: Non-controlling interest 85 85 RDS Q1 2021 3,234 11,490 12,683 8,294 3,974 Q4 2020 393 8,319 6,624 6,287 5,503

1 Income/(loss) attributable to shareholders for Q1 2021 is $5.7 billion. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures can be found in the unaudited results, available on www.shell.com/investors.

$ billion Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Divestment proceeds 2.2 0.7 0.9 0.2 3.4 Free cash flow 12.1 0.2 7.6 0.9 7.7 Net debt 74.4 77.8 73.5 75.4 71.3

Q1 2021 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DRIVERS

INTEGRATED GAS, RENEWABLES AND ENERGY SOLUTIONS

Key data Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 outlook Realised liquids price ($/bbl) 37.68 55.74 — Realised gas price ($/mscf) 4.33 5.41 — Production (kboe/d) 942 967 880 – 940 LNG liquefaction volumes (MT) 8.21 8.16 7.6 – 8.2 LNG sales volumes (MT) 16.89 15.80 —

Adjusted Earnings and CFFO excluding working capital benefited from higher realised prices.

Trading and optimisation contributions to earnings were significantly below average.

Net financial impact from the Texas winter storm was limited as positive trading margins were offset by provisions ($0.4 billion after tax) due to related counterparty credit risk.

Strong cash conversion with CFFO excluding working capital of $3.7 billion, impacted by positive derivatives movement mainly driven by variation margin inflows and a non-cash mark-to-market impact in Adjusted Earnings.

Q2 2021 production and LNG liquefaction volumes outlook are expected to be impacted by maintenance activities.

UPSTREAM

Key data Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 outlook Realised liquids price ($/bbl) 40.75 55.17 — Realised gas price ($/mscf) 2.87 3.64 — Liquids production (kboe/d) 1,537 1,579 — Gas production (mscf/d) 4,837 5,126 — Total production (kboe/d) 2,371 2,462 2,150 – 2,350

Higher prices, higher demand and lower depreciation drove higher Adjusted Earnings.

Adjusted Earnings reflected favourable comparative deferred tax movements which were partly offset by around $200 million comparative adverse currency effects.

Strong cash conversion with CFFO excluding working capital of $4.7 billion, $1.8 billion above Q4 2020.

Production 4% above Q4 2020, driven by demand seasonality.

Q2 2021 total production outlook is expected to be impacted by lower seasonal gas demand and divestments.

OIL PRODUCTS

Key data Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 outlook Sales volumes (kb/d) 4,781 4,164 4,000 – 5,000 Refining & Trading sales volumes (kb/d) 2,444 1,944 — Marketing sales volumes (kb/d) 2,338 2,220 — Refinery utilisation (%) 72 72 73 – 81 Global indicative refining margin ($/bbl) 1.59 2.69 —

Small improvement in refining margins from Q4 2020, lower intake and utilisation due to lower demand and impact of Texas winter storm.

Trading and optimisation contributions to earnings were average.

Realised Marketing margins remained resilient despite the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns in certain markets, particularly Europe.

Lower operating expenses driven by lower maintenance costs, Marketing spend and underlying structural cost reductions.

Strong cash conversion with CFFO excluding working capital of $3.3 billion.

CHEMICALS

Key data Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 outlook Sales volumes (kT) 3,718 3,583 3,500 – 3,800 Manufacturing plant utilisation (%) 79 79 76 – 84

Higher base and intermediate chemicals margins across most product segments complemented by margin optimisation initiatives.

Higher joint ventures income due to improved margins and continued strong demand in Asia.

Lower operating expenses driven by lower maintenance costs, timing of provisions and underlying structural cost reductions.

CFFO excluding working capital negatively impacted by timing effect of dividends from joint ventures and associates.

CORPORATE

Key data Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 outlook Adjusted Earnings ($ million) (836) (666) (600) – (700)

Net debt decreased by $4.1 billion to $71.3 billion in Q1 2021 driven by higher cash flow from operations and divestment proceeds offset by large working capital outflow.

UPCOMING INVESTOR EVENTS

4 May 2021 Introduction to Enhanced Quarterly Disclosures 7 May 2021 Shell Insights: Energy Transition Strategy 18 May 2021 Annual General Meeting 25 May 2021 Shell Insights: Upstream Strategy 29 July 2021 Second quarter 2021 results and dividends 28 October 2021 Third quarter 2021 results and dividends

