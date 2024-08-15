‘Ronaldo’ scored a goal to help Al-Nassr beat Al-Taun 2-0.



Cristiano Ronaldo scored one goal and made one assist as Al-Nassr beat Al-Taun to reach the Saudi Super Cup final.

Saudi Arabia Super Cup semi-finals at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, Saudi Arabia, Al-Nassr led by Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane meets Al-Taoun. Starting the game in the 8th minute, Sadio Mane dribbles the ball from the left wing before bringing the ball into the penalty area and passing the ball to Ronaldo who flicks the ball on to Ayman Yahya who kicks the ball into the goal, giving Al-Nassr a 1-0 lead.

Then in the second half, Sultan Al-Qunam, Al-Nassr’s right back, passed the ball to Ronaldo who shot in to give Al-Nassr a 2-0 lead. In this game, in the 90+3 minute, Marcelo Brozovic of Al-Nassr was shown a red card and sent off the field. The game ended with Al-Nassr defeating Al-Taun 2-0, allowing Al-Nassr to advance to the finals to meet Al-Hilal on Saturday, August 17 at 11:15 p.m.

Source: Thai News Agency