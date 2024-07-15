Roi Et people, Buddhists, Christians, Muslims, join together to offer blessings.

Roi Et, The Deputy Governor of Roi Et, along with religious representatives, heads of government departments, civil servants of all ranks, and the people of Roi Et, joined the royal merit-making ceremony to honor His Majesty the King.

Mr. Chusak Ratchaburi, Deputy Governor of Roi Et Province, along with religious representatives, heads of government agencies, civil servants of all groups, and citizens of Roi Et Province, joined the royal merit-making ceremony to honor His Majesty the King on the auspicious occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary at the Roi Et Provincial Hall.

Activities include a Buddhist chanting ceremony to offer royal merit according to Buddhist principles, an Islamic dua for blessings, a Christian prayer for blessings, and an oath-taking ceremony to be a good civil servant. Civil servants at all levels pledge to perform their duties with honesty and integrity, dedicate themselves to the benefit of the people, and use the royal message as a guideline in their work.

Source: Thai News

Agency