Rights body’s fact-finding team probes alleged shooting of FPI members

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) formed a team to study profoundly information developing in the public and obtain facts from parties over shooting of six Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) members, early Monday.

Komnas HAM commissioner for monitoring and investigation Choirul Anam noted in a written statement released on Monday that the rights body had received several explanations from the FPI and was conducting an in-depth study on them.

“To strengthen the disclosure of the incident, we hope all parties would be cooperative and transparent. We also pin such hopes on the police,” he remarked.

The Jakarta Metropolitan Police announced earlier in the day that its officers had shot dead six guards of FPI leader Rizieq Shihab for attacking on-duty investigation officers.

The incident took place on Monday at 00:30 a.m. local time on the Jakarta-Cikampek KM 50 Toll Road, Jakarta Police Chief Inspector General Fadil Imran revealed.

The incident occurred when officers were probing information on a likely mobilization of masses for which Rizieq Shihab would be grilled by the Jakarta Police.

The Jakarta Police summoned Shihab for violating the COVID-19 health protocols during his daughter’s wedding that coincided with the maulid (the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad commemoration), thereby leading to crowding.

“When officers of the Jakarta Metro Jaya Police followed vehicles suspected of carrying MRS followers, the officers’ vehicle was intercepted and then attacked with firearms and sharp weapons,” Imran noted

The Jakarta Police chief confirmed that of the total 10 attackers, six were neutralized, while four fled.

Imran confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported from the police side, though their vehicle had incurred damage after the shooting and collision by the attackers’ vehicle and was shot at.

However, FPI dismissed claims of its members having attacked police officers on grounds that they were unarmed.

“FPI members do not have firearms. A shootout is impossible,” Munarman, the general secretary of FPI, noted.

Source: Antara News