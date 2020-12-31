Rights body ropes in weapons maker’s experts for ballistic testing

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) team of investigators on Wednesday handed over several substantial items of evidence of the FPI shooting case for examination at the National Police’s central forensics laboratory facility.

“The ballistic testing is conducted transparently and responsibly by involving experts from state-owned weapons maker PT Pindad and representatives of civil society,” Head of the commission’s team of investigators, Choirul Anam, stated.

The ballistic testing was conducted through various stages for over 10 hours since 10 a.m. local time to confirm whether the metal under examination belonged to bullet shells and projectiles, he revealed.

The forensics laboratory testing was also aimed at examining fingerprints and vehicle flakes, he noted, adding that this shooting case was expected to be solved transparently and at the earliest.

The commission’s team of investigators had earlier spoken of having found seven projectiles, four bullet shells, and several vehicle flakes at the scene on the Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road.

Six of the seven projectiles were of similar models, while another one looked different, so it was categorized as an unconfirmed piece of evidence, Anam remarked.

Meanwhile, three of the four shells were confirmed to be “bullet shells,” while the other one was supposedly a bullet shell owing to its broken physical condition.

Six members of the Islam Defenders Front (FPI) involved in securing a motorcade of the group’s leader, Habib Rizieq Shihab, were shot dead in the early morning of December 7, 2020.

Jakarta Metropolitan Police Chief, Inspector General Fadil Imran, declared that on-duty police investigation officers had shot dead the six guards of Shihab for attacking them.

The incident took place at 00:30 a.m. local time on Monday, December 7, 2020, on KM 50 of the Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road, Imran informed.

At the time, the officers were probing information on a likely mobilization of masses for which Shihab was to be grilled by the Jakarta Police, he remarked.

The Jakarta Police had summoned Shihab for allegedly violating COVID-19 health protocols during his daughter’s wedding that coincided with the maulid, which marks the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, thereby leading to crowding.

“When officers of the Jakarta Metro Jaya Police followed vehicles suspected of carrying MRS (Muhammad Rizieq Shihab) followers, the officers’ vehicle was intercepted and then attacked with firearms and sharp weapons,” Imran remarked.

However, the FPI denied claims that its members had attacked police officers on grounds that they were unarmed.

“FPI members do not have firearms. A shootout is impossible,” Munarman, the general secretary of FPI, stated at a press conference.

Asserting that the fatal shooting was an extrajudicial killing, Munarman urged that an independent fact-finding team involving Komnas HAM be formed to uncover the truth behind the incident.

On the day Inspector General Fadil Imran announced the deaths of Shihab’s six slain guards, the Komnas HAM formed its team of investigators to probe the fatal shooting case.

