Riau Islands Province supports extension of level 4 restrictions

Tanjungpinang, Riau Islands (ANTARA) – The Riau Islands administration has vowed to support the extension of the level 4 public activity restrictions if the central government decides to do that because it still faces fluctuations in COVID-19 cases.

If the government decided to extend the restriction enforcement from July 26 to August 8, 2021, Riau Islands Governor Ansar Ahmad said he would impose it in the cities of Batam and Tanjungpinang.

Indeed, the restriction enforcement has helped reduce the number of new coronavirus infections in the province up to 30 percent, he said in a statement that ANTARA quoted here Sunday.

Governor Ansar Ahmad on Saturday joined a virtual meeting with Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto to discuss matters related to the enforcement of the level 4 restrictions outside Java and Bali.

At the meeting, Hartarto disclosed the government’s assessment that the level 4 public activity restrictions need to be enforced in 45 districts and cities in 21 provinces to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Batam and Tanjungpinang are included in the list,” Ahmad said, adding that the cumulative COVID-19 confirmed tally in Riau Islands has increased about 54.8 percent.

As of July 23, the total number of positive cases was recorded at 8,780 since the coronavirus hit the province last year, he said.

Home Minister Tito Karnavian would issue a new instruction on the enforcement of the level 4 public activity restrictions (PPKM Level 4) outside the islands of Java and Bali, Ahmad said.

Due to the drastic surge in COVID-19 cases amid growing threats of more contagious Delta variant, the government had enforced the emergency curbs or “PPKM Darurat” in Java and Bali from July 3 to July 20.

The government then extended the restriction enforcement until July 25 but it made a name change by introducing the PPKM Level 4.

During the enforcement of PPKM Darurat and PPKM Level 4, those working for essential sectors are allowed to commute to and from Jakarta as long as they had worker registration certificates or “STRPs”.

Source: Antara News