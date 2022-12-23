Riau Islands can set example in religious tolerance: police chief

The construction of a church and temple in the Riau Islands Regional Police premises can set an example in religious tolerance for all regional police, specifically in maintaining stability while handling diversity issues.

National Police chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, made the statement while reviewing and inaugurating the Ouikumene Holy Trinity Church and Adistana Samanasya Temple in the Riau Islands Regional Police premises in Batam on Friday.

“Hopefully, this can be developed in other districts or cities, that the Riau Islands Regional Police can be an example of religious harmony,” Prabowo said.

He also expressed the hope that the church and temple would not only be used by police officials, but also by the general public, as part of efforts to maintain religious harmony, tolerance, and stability.

In addition to the two houses of worship, Prabowo also reviewed the construction of 365 residences for police officials in the Riau Islands.

He said that the police force is collaborating with other related agencies for constructing the houses.

“Hopefully, the construction of houses can support and increase the motivation of members in providing better services to the community,” he said.

The police play an important role in maintaining security and political stability in society as well as upholding diversity.

“We want to move forward and not retreat; a unified (community) is the first foundation for Indonesia to become a better country, where democracy is great and the people are prosperous,” Prabowo said.

Furthermore, he expressed the hope that Riau Islands would improve its position among the most religiously tolerant provinces in Indonesia from sixth place in 2022.

He said that religious tolerance can have a positive impact on regional and national economic development.

“If it can be maintained, the levels of tolerance and economy will increase,” he added.

Source: Antara News