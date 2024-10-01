Rewind the timeline of the ‘deadly bus’ that claimed the lives of teachers and students

A timeline of the fire incident on a school bus that burned down a school bus, killing and injuring many students and teachers at Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School in Uthai Thani Province.

At 5:30 a.m., 3 tour buses took more than 100 kindergarten, primary and secondary students, along with teachers, from Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School, Lan Sak Subdistrict, Lan Sak District, Uthai Thani Province, to go on a field trip under the 2024 off-site learning field trip project at Ayutthaya Historical Park and the Provincial Electricity Authority Learning Center, Central Office, Nonthaburi Province.

At 10:00 a.m., the Facebook page of Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School posted a story with a picture of students on a field trip to the Ayutthaya Historical Park, in the area where Wat Phra Si Sanphet is located. From the picture, you can see that the students are sitting in groups listening to a historical lecture with intent.

At 12:07 p.m., a surveillance camera on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road captured three tour buses p

assing by. The clip shows the second bus, which was the one that caused the accident, passing by, followed by a black Benz at high speed in the far right lane, just seconds before the accident.

The insurance of the black Benz that was hit by the bus reported that the driver of the Benz was driving from Rangsit to Bangkok, driving on the far right lane. Suddenly, a school bus that was driving in the middle lane came and squeezed the left lane until the car hit the barrier in the middle of the road and was damaged. Fortunately, the driver of the Benz quickly braked the car. Then, someone driving behind stopped and called for the driver to get out of the car because they smelled gas. So they quickly got out. Before that, they found that the bus that had driven about 500 meters away was on fire.

A clip from the mobile phone of another driver who was driving past the accident while driving on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road outbound. From the image, you can see that the school van on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road inbound is ful

l of smoke, but there is no sign of fire yet.

The scene after the fire started on the bus. In the picture, you can see that many people tried to help the children trapped on the bus but were unable to do so. Some people tried to bring small fire extinguishers to help put out the fire.

After a short while, the fire engulfed the entire bus and was beyond control. Although the fire department tried to control the fire, it was unsuccessful. It took almost 1 hour for the fire to be extinguished.

Source: Thai News Agency