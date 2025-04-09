Reserve Senators Demand EC’s Legal Proceedings Against Secretary Saeng



Bangkok: Reserve senators have called for transparency and accountability from the Election Commission (EC) regarding the legal proceedings against Secretary-General Sa-nguan Boonmee for alleged dereliction of duty. Concerns have been raised about the handling of reported ballot paper smuggling into a senator polling station on June 26, 2024, with accusations that Mr. Sa-nguan did not take preventative action.





According to Thai News Agency, a group of 30 reserve senators, led by Pol. Lt. Gen. Khamrob Panyakaew, submitted open letters to Mr. Ittiporn Boonprakong, EC Chairman, requesting updates on the case and urging an expedited nationwide ballot box review to ensure vote consistency. Despite continuous requests, the EC has yet to respond. The reserve senators have submitted their 10th open letter since March 2025, seeking clarification on the investigation’s progress.





Mr. Akkrawat Pongthanachalitakul criticized the EC chairman for allegedly avoiding the issue and warned of potential consequences post-retirement. He mentioned that those applying for the new EC have already prepared for a Kathin ceremony, insinuating future challenges for the current chairman if transparency is not upheld. Akkrawat urged the EC to preserve all relevant documents and evidence, emphasizing the importance of honesty and transparency in handling public funds.





Pol. Lt. Gen. Khamrob Panyakaew announced plans for the reserve senators to petition the Constitutional Court against 92 senators who submitted an investigation into Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Vejjayachai and Justice Minister Pol. Col. Thawee Sodsong. The allegations involve attempts to distort money laundering charges related to a triad case and senator selection issues.





The reserve senators argue that actions by the two senators in question violate constitutional provisions, specifically Section 185 (1), which prohibits senators from using their position for personal or others’ benefit. They seek a Constitutional Court ruling to potentially end the membership of all 92 senators involved in the allegations.





Pol. Lt. Gen. Kamrob addressed potential outcomes if the Constitutional Court invalidates the senator election, stating that the reserve senators would comply with any court order. He expressed confidence that the majority of senators acted honestly, and any corruption should be addressed accordingly. He explained that, legally, if a group is punished, the 99 remaining reserves could be promoted, and if vacancies arise, re-elections would be conducted to fill them, ensuring the continuity of the legislative process.

