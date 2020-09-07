Rescuers continue to locate a student falling into Tembinus waterfall

Penajam, E Kalimantan (ANTARA) – A joined team of rescuers on Sunday continued their efforts to locate a student who went missing while holidaying at Tembinus Waterfall tourist site in Sepaku Subdistrict, Tembinus District, Penajam Paser Utara District, East Kalimantan Province, on Saturday.

“The search effort to locate David Hasem was stopped at 11.05 p.m. on Saturday evening. It is continued on Sunday at 06.00 a.m.local time,” Head of Logistics and Equipment Division at the Penajam Paser Utara Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) Nurlaila said.

A report on the missing of this 17-year-old student of the Culinary Art Program at Penajam Paser Utara vocational senior high school (SMKN2) was received on Saturday at 05.55 p.m.

Soon after receiving the report, accompanied by the victim’s family members, a joined rescue team was deployed to the waterfall tourist site, which is located in Bukit Raya Village, Sepaku Subdistrict, she said.

The rescuers comprise those from the BPBD, EHS team of PT IHM, local police and military, village administration, and Jamrut Diving Community, Nulaila said, adding that Hasem who visited the tourist site along with his colleagues reportedly fell into the waterfall.

Besides Hasem, another visitor identified as Sri Tyas Nugrahening, 16, also fell into the waterfall. She was also swept away by the strong current but she survived after getting stuck on a rock while Hasem disappeared, she added.

Source: Antara News