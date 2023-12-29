Requiem held for traffic accident victims


Hanoi: The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha Central Committee and the National Traffic Safety Committee held a requiem for victims of traffic accidents in Vietnam at Long Hung pagoda in Hanoi on December 29.

The event aims to sound an alarm in the whole society on traffic accidents in the country, thus raising awareness of the community in abiding by the traffic law.

Delegates, Buddhist dignitaries and followers, and people offered incense in commemoration of the victims, and prayed for their families, as well as for good health and safety for all people.

In Vietnam, traffic accidents take the lives of about 20 people every day./.
Source: Vietnam News Agency

