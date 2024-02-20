Request to suppress “teenagers through the bag” attacking villagers



Nakhon Si Thammarat residents sat on the train for more than 16 hours, chanting “Kan Chom Phalang” after the family’s descendants were raped. “Group of youths through the bag” attacked and caused chaos among the people in the area.

CCTV footage shows a group of 5-6 teenagers wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants. He was chasing after a young man who was injured. Go out in front of a department store in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province Before the stabbing incident in the department store, there were employees providing assistance.

As a result of the incident, three families brought their children and grandchildren who were injured. Take the train to escape from Nakhon Si Thammarat to Bangkok for 16 hours to ask for help from Mr. Kanthat. Pongpaiboonwet or Gun Jom Phalang because he could not tolerate the behavior of the group of teenagers in the province. Both trap and attack Take a knife and stab a child At night, drive through the villages. Take out your gun and shoot the villagers. Plus, the person who

caused the crime was the son of a local police officer. Not afraid of anything Moreover, after the incident, I did not know what method to use. Pictures from CCTV cameras can be posted to stories showing that they chased and stomped people. Plus, he likes to show off his guns regularly. and a photo of a gun being fired at a wall showing potential

One of the parents described the incident as follows: His son went for a walk at the said department store. At that time, there were teenagers following him all the time. But I don’t care. Until the son walked down from the parking lot to go home. Suddenly, a group of teenagers, 5-6 people wearing long-sleeved shirts, were standing in the parking lot of the mall. Then he jumped and kicked and stomped on his son. Then one of the perpetrators pulled out a knife from his pocket. before stabbing him several times in the back and wrist. The son tried to run out of the mall. But still being pursued

He also stole his son’s new shirt that he had just bought. It was fortuna

te that a good citizen helped. The perpetrators then posted pictures of the incident on social media. He was surprised how the department store could let him go. So I went to inquire and got the answer that the department store wouldn’t give it to me because in order to give the pictures, I had to have a letter asking for permission from the police.

while the mother of another victim Said that on January 1st, around 10 p.m., his son went out to buy things at the Thung Song Night Market, Thung Song District, when he encountered this group of teenagers shooting guns. Then he tied his son’s hands and attacked him. Both used knives to cut and used guns to threaten. His son raised his hand to prevent him from hitting his head. So he was slashed into his hand until the tendons were severed. and had wounds on his head, knees, and ankles.

Gun Jom Phalang searches for information and finds that a group of teenagers broke through the bag. There are 40-50 members in total and there are police officers’ children among

them. This group of behaviors will continue to cause problems. The victim’s grandmother, age 72, had already reported the crime. But the police said it was a juvenile case, difficult to catch, difficult to prosecute, and would not accept reports. Grandma went to the police station 3 times but was refused a report each time. Claimed to have the child’s parents come and report the crime themselves. He therefore questioned the police as to why they were not helping the people. Why isn’t the law enforced correctly? Now the villagers no longer trust the police in the area and have to come to them, initially Pol. Gen. Torsak Sukwimon, Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police. To submit letters and evidence to help investigate the matter.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Siriwat Depor, Deputy Spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, revealed that the Police Commander has ordered coordination with Provincial Police Region 8 commanders to hold an investigation meeting to find the perpetrators. Initially, all the perpetrators of Tehu are known

. Currently being arrested.

Source: Thai News Agency