Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson International Airport

FRR at Pearson Airport

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Relay Medical Corp. (“Relay” or the “Company”) (CSE: RELA, OTC: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) and Fio Corporation (“Fio”) – together through their joint venture company Fionet Rapid Response Group Inc (“FRR”) – are pleased to announce that further to its press release on February 24, FRR and the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) have executed the aforementioned agreement which sees the Fionet Pandemic Management Platform deployed for on-site COVID-19 rapid testing and real-time reporting at Toronto – Lester B. Pearson International Airport (“Toronto Pearson”).

This multi-million-dollar program, with direct application to testing staff and restoring flights departing Toronto Pearson, is funded by the Government of Canada through the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).

Under the agreement, the Fionet Platform has been deployed at Toronto Pearson to manage COVID-19 testing for airport employees and international departing passengers. Employee antigen testing commenced on March 8, 2021. The commercial terms of Fionet’s deployment include a per-test charge.

The US CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) announced an Order requiring all air passengers arriving to the US from a foreign country to get tested before their flight departs and to present the negative result to the airline before boarding the flight. Similar orders have been announced in multiple international destinations. The Fionet Platform will enable meeting this requirement.

“Toronto Pearson’s leadership is on local, national, and international display in this program,” said Dr. Michael Greenberg, CEO of Fionet Rapid Response Group and Fio Corporation. “Working with such leaders and working for a mission with substantial impact on people’s safety and on the economy excites our team every single day. What we are accomplishing here is scalable and can be made available in many other locations.”

To provide professional healthcare staff to administer tests and operate diagnostic devices, FRR has entered into an agreement with OnPoint1 Health. For certain medical oversight of the project, FRR has entered into an agreement with Medevaq Inc.

The testing program utilizes Fionet’s high-throughput testing solution, including multiple mobile point-of-need devices connected in real-time to cloud data services, processing high quantities of rapid antigen tests per hour and capable of turning around test results within 20 minutes.

The Fionet Platform will also manage passenger scheduling, rapid test processing, real-time results reporting, integration with LuminUltra PCR devices, Response Biomedical antigen rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) and devices, Abbott Panbio antigen RDTs, and all corresponding data and messaging flows. The Fionet Platform will enable easy passenger scheduling and registration from mobile phones followed by coordinated mass testing, while continuously capturing and securely transmitting test results, with full privacy protection.

“The entire team has been working incredibly hard this past week to operationalize this launch. We look forward to being a major contributor to pioneering the testing at Pearson and also to help pioneer the pandemic testing practices and protocols for airports around the globe.” said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Relay Medical Corp.

With this project, FRR is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for mass scale rapid COVID-19 testing solutions in industries that have been crippled by restrictions due to the pandemic. There is growing pressure to ramp up rapid testing capacity at places like airports, border crossings, cruise ships, arenas, workplaces, and schools. This has become increasingly important with multiple reports of a new, faster spreading COVID-19 variant making its ways around the world.

For media inquiries, please contact: Destine Lee [email protected] | 647-872-9982

SUBSCRIBE: For more information on Relay or to subscribe to the Company’s mail list visit: https://www.relaymedical.com/ news

About Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA)

GTAA is the operator of Toronto – Lester B. Pearson International Airport, Canada’s largest and busiest airport. Toronto Pearson served more than 50 million passengers in 2019, and is one of only four airports accepting international flights into Canada.

This announcement comes on the heels of the Government of Canada’s new requirements for mandatory arrivals testing and hotel quarantine for international travelers coming into Canada.

Website: https://www.torontopearson.com

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a technology developer and innovator headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics and AI data science sectors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

About Fio Corporation

Fio Corporation, privately held and headquartered in Toronto, developed and markets the world’s first integrated guidance & tracking IT platform for decentralized healthcare settings, a new category of solution that raises healthcare quality and lowers healthcare costs. The platform enables average healthcare workers in clinics to deliver a new level of quality-controlled diagnostic testing and case management. Simultaneously, as an automated by-product of its clinical use, the platform captures and provides unprecedented frontline data to remote supervisors and stakeholders, enabling real-time remote tracking, insight distribution, and intervention. Fio operates globally in partnership with local distribution, service, and support organizations and also partners with other companies that license its technologies.

Website: www.fionetrapidresponse.com

Contact:

W. Clark Kent

President

Relay Medical Corp.

Office. 647-872-9982 ext. 2

TF. 1-844-247-6633 ext. 2

[email protected] relaymedical.com

Bernhard Langer

EU Investor Relations

Office. +49 (0) 177 774 2314

Email: [email protected]

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with the Fionet Platform. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company’s control. There are no assurances that the Fionet Platform will be successful or will be extended on terms favourable to FRR or at all. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 0f4fc460-40b0-4e94-93b0- 2fbcdf63840d