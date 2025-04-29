Relatives Mourn as Funeral Rites Are Held for LGBTQ+ Victim of Brutal Murder



Nong Khai: Relatives bring the body of an LGBTQ+ woman to perform religious rites before cremation tomorrow. The mother could not hold back her loss of the family’s breadwinner, revealing that her son did not call her for just one day and she turned out to be dead. Relatives are asking for the death penalty. Criminologists indicate that the Chinese man who murdered and dismembered an LGBTQ+ woman is guilty of “perverted sexuality” by playing with the body of a corpse.





According to Thai News Agency, reporters traveled to the home of Mr. Woranan or Nong Note, 25 years old, the victim of a brutal murderer, in Ban Kut Klaep, Village 4, Tambon Na Nang, Amphoe Phon Phisai, Nong Khai Province, where they met with Ms. Chon, 60 years old, the mother of the deceased, and relatives who came to give moral support to the family.





Mrs. Chon said that she has three children, with Nong Note being the youngest. After completing his vocational certificate, Nong Note worked in Taiwan for two years, consistently sending money back home. Upon returning, he worked in Pattaya and was able to build a new house for his parents, completed at the end of 2014. Normally, Nong Note would call his mother daily and had just visited home during Songkran before returning to Pattaya on April 22. It was unusual for him not to call for even a day, until the family received the tragic news of his death, which left them in deep resentment.





While at the temple, relatives prepared for the funeral and discussed the incident. They expressed anger over the murderer’s cruelty and demanded the strictest punishment, up to the death penalty, to ensure justice is served.





Criminologists have labeled the suspect, Tong Yuan, as a pervert. The Chinese man allegedly played with the corpse for reasons unrelated to disguise, displaying knowledge of anatomy and expertise in dissection.





The reporter spoke with Dr. Trin Phothiraksa, a criminologist and criminal behaviorist at Mahidol University, who analyzed the suspect’s behavior. He noted that such crimes are rare in Thailand and questioned whether the perpetrator had a history of mental illness. The crime was categorized as ‘sexual perversion’ because of the suspect’s actions with the corpse, as per his statement.





Dr. Trin added that the suspect’s actions, including cutting and gouging, were not intended to hide the body but rather to play with it. The results of a physical examination are awaited to determine if the perpetrator was under the influence of drugs. The autopsy suggests the suspect’s familiarity with anatomy, inferred from precise cuts on the torso.





For Necrophilia, it is a fascination with dead bodies, with studies indicating varying levels of symptoms. Some individuals may only seek close contact, while others resort to murder for sexual interaction with the deceased. Some rely solely on imagination to fulfill fantasies involving dead bodies.

