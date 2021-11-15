Published by

The Bangkok Post

Ratch Group Plc, Thailand’s largest private power generator by capacity, expects its revenue to grow by 10-15% next year, thanks to new power stations and asset acquisitions, under a growth plan which will exclude coal-fired power plant projects. Its acquisition of two coal-fired thermal power plants, with a combined capacity of 2,045 megawatts, from PT Paiton Energy in Indonesia, will be its “last” coal-based energy projects due to the government’s commitment to greenhouse gas reduction, said Ratch chief executive Choosri Kietkajornkul. The company will also continue to diversify into healthc…

