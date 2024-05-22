Rashford-Sterling-Hendo Leaked from Euro 2024



England, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson were left out of the Three Lions’ squad for Euro 2024, as for Cristiano Ronaldo. Leading the Portuguese team to compete in the Euros for the 6th time

Gareth Southgate, manager of the England “Roaring Lions” team, has announced the names of the first 33 players for the European Championship or Euro 2024, led by Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid, Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker from Manchester City, Bukayo Saka and Keclan Rice from Arsenal, captain Harry Kane Team from Bayern Munich, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, two defenders from Manchester United, Trent Alexander Arnold from Liverpool and Cole Palmer. from Chelsea. There are also young stars who have made their first major tournament appearances, including Cobbie Menu, Jarrad Brentwait, Adam Wharton and Jarrell. Wonsah, while the stars missing are Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Jordan Henderson, Reece James and Ben Chilwell. The England national team will cut the list dow

n to 26 people before making an official announcement again on June 8th before entering the first Group C match against Serbia on June 16th.

Roberto Martinez, Portugal national team coach The names of 26 players competing in Euro 2024 have been announced, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, the 39-year-old striker captain from Al Nasser who will compete in the Euros for the sixth time after… As for leading the team to win the first and only European Championship in 2016, it is also considered Ronaldo’s 11th appearance in a major competition. As for other famous players included in the team, they are Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot from Manchester United, Joao Cancelo from Barcelona, ??Ruben Dias and Berna. Sardo Silva from Manchester City, Portugal will enter the first Group F match against the Czech Republic on June 18.

