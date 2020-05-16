Rapid test result for COVID-19 comes reactive for five people

Pontianak, W Kalimantan The result of a COVID-19 rapid test on five of the 78 people at Mawar Market in the West Kalimantan provincial capital of Pontianak, on Saturday, came reactive for coronavirus, a health official stated.

“The rapid test was conducted by the Pontianak sub-district health service post, both on traders and visitors of Mawar Market, also known as the Central Market,” Head of the Pontianak City Health Office Sidiq Handanu stated here on Saturday.

Handanu noted that the rapid test was conducted for early detection of COVID-19 transmission in Pontianak, especially in traditional markets.

According to the City Health Office data, the city had reported 71 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday, rising by two, from the day before.

The two patients testing positive for COVID-19 are employees of the central government assigned to West Kalimantan. They also reside at the Pontianak House.

“The two patients are receiving proper medical treatment. They are self-isolating at the quarantine house in Pontianak since they are categorized as asymptomatic,” he revealed.

The health office also recorded that five of the 71 people testing positive for COVID-19 had recovered, while three succumbed to the disease.

Sidiq noted that the rapid test result for COVID-19 was found to be reactive for 329 people.

Source: Antara News