Rapid Micro Biosystems Hires Chief Human Resources Officer

LOWELL, Mass., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rapid Micro Biosystems, the leading provider of automated, non-destructive, rapid microbial detection, is pleased to announce the appointment of Victoria Vezina as Chief Human Resources Officer reporting directly to the company’s CEO, Robert Spignesi.

Vicki has 25 years of progressive HR experience across multiple industries where she has been effective at impacting business results and cultural change by aligning business and people strategies. Vicki has a strong track record of designing and implementing HR operating models to attract and develop high-performing teams. She has held positions such as Chief People Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer, Vice President of Talent Management and Development with SimpliSafe, Skyworks Solutions, and ThermoFisher Scientific, respectively. Vicki has built her career working with high-growth companies, helping executive teams develop scalable and sustainable talent strategies to support business objectives.

“I am excited to welcome Vicki to our executive management team,” said Mr. Spignesi. “She brings extensive experience in aligning business and people strategies. Vicki will be essential in helping us with our growth as we continue to expand Rapid Micro Biosystems’ operations globally and deliver the Growth Direct™ system to leading BioPharma companies around the world.”

“I am very excited to be joining Rapid Micro Biosystems at such a critical time in their growth trajectory. The opportunity to be able to come into an organization and help build the company’s infrastructure and culture is amazing,” said Ms Vezina. “I look forward to working with the leadership team and the employees to define the company’s culture, to foster employee engagement, to empower the employees to innovate, and facilitate the change necessary to create a great place to work while delivering on the Company’s business results.”

Vicki holds a Masters in Organizational Psychology from William James College and a BA from Clark University. She sits on the Advisory Board for the George Washington University Transformative Leadership in Disruptive Times Certificate Program.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems (RMB) creates, sells, validates and services innovative products for fast, accurate, and efficient detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, biologics, biotechnology products, medical devices, and personal care products. The company’s Growth Direct™—the first and only growth-based system to automate rapid compendial QC Micro testing—ensures data integrity, compliance, and operational efficiencies driven by rapid methods and automation. RMB is dedicated to providing groundbreaking technology and products to support companies in their journey to achieve greater reliability, efficiency, and better predictability, ultimately providing higher quality products for improved patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.rapidmicrobio.com . Follow RMB at @rapidmicrobio or LinkedIn .

