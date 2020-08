Rackspace Technology ทำให้การศึกษาทางไกลที่ Humber College เป็นจริง

Fisheries Ministry’s Rp474 billion disbursal for economic recovery Jakarta The Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry will expend Rp474.9-billion additional budget funding for accelerating national economic recovery and

Industry Ministry’s polytechnic offers renewable energy studies Jakarta The Ministry of Industry’s ATI Padang Polytechnic opened a renewable energy study program in a bid to offer continued

BI pushes for expediting digitalization of sharia economy Jakarta Bank Indonesia (BI) has put its weight behind speeding up the pace of digitalization for rapid development of the

Plantation Company prioritizing palm oil, sugar for food independence Jakarta (ANTARA) – National Plantation Holding, housing the National Plantation Corporation (PTPN) as its subsidiary, will channel its attention on

Economy expected to improve in third, fourth quarter: govt Jakarta (ANTARA) – The government is optimistic that the Indonesian economy will improve in the third and the fourth quarter

NTT receiving requests from abroad for tourism packages: Asita Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara (NT (ANTARA) – Chairman of the Indonesia Travel Association’s (Asita’s) East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) Chapter,