Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan believes superior human resources are the key to developing the super-priority tourism destination (DPSP) Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara.

“Hence, the church’s role is also important to discipline the community, so that we can work,” the minister noted at the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the Development of DPSP Labuan Bajo between the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, the West Manggarai District Government, and the Ruteng Diocese here on Monday.

Pandjaitan stated that tourism development must start by improving the quality of human resources (HR).

The minister deems synergy among all parties as crucial to create superior and competent human resources. To this end, collaboration among the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, the West Manggarai District Government, and the Ruteng Diocese is important to transform Labuan Bajo into a superior tourism destination.

Minister Pandjaitan requested that Labuan Bajo be transformed into a qualified and sustainable destination, especially to welcome several international activities that will be held later. He has continued to urge the provincial and district governments to conduct various regional development innovations. The programs must be continuously monitored and work on them should be quick.

Pandjaitan is optimistic that Ruteng Diocese would take on the role of a strategic partner in communicating and strengthening the commitment to develop the country, especially in Labuan Bajo, including through communication to establish sustainable tourism in Labuan Bajo.

He urged the church to continue to deliver messages to always apply tight health protocols amid the pandemic. If the community is disciplined, then super-priority and sustainable tourism can be realized in Labuan Bajo.

Luhut also emphasized that the real commitment of various parties is the key to successful development. Hence, all parties must work hand-in-hand for the success the country’s development.

Source: Antara News