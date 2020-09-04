Quake of magnitude 5.3 strikes Banda Sea

Ambon, Maluku (ANTARA) – An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter Scale hit Banda Sea in the eastern Indonesian district of Maluku Tengah on Friday, though no tsunami alert was reported.

The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 2:28 p.m. local time, was located some 250 kilometers northeast of Maluku Barat Daya District, at a depth of 225 kilometers, Head of the Ambon Office of the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) Sunardi stated.

Based on its epicenter and hypocenter depth, the quake was of moderate intensity caused by the activity of subduction in the Banda Sea, he expounded.

Residents of Saumlaki, Maluku Province, felt the tremor at Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) scale II.

There were no immediate reports of material damage, injuries, or fatalities.

By 2:30 p.m. local time, the BMKG Office had not recorded any aftershock. However, he appealed to local people to stay calm and to disregard fake news.

Source: Antara News