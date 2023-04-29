Q1 investment up 16.5% amid tough year: minister

The realization of investment in the first quarter of 2023 reached Rp328.9 trillion or 23.5 percent of the investment target (for 2023) of Rp1,400 trillion (US$94.44 billion). Jakarta (ANTARA) – Investment realization in the first quarter of 2023 reached Rp328.9 trillion (US$22.19 billion), or up 16.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year (year-on-year/yoy), according to the Investment Ministry.Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said that investment realization in the first quarter was also 4.5 percent higher compared to the previous quarter (quarter-on-quarter/qoq), that is, the fourth quarter of 2022. He, however, described 2023 as a tough year. “The realization of investment in the first quarter of 2023 reached Rp328.9 trillion or 23.5 percent of the investment target (of 2023) of Rp1,400 trillion (US$94.44 billion),” he informed at a press conference here on Friday. The realized investment helped absorb 384,892 Indonesian workers. Foreign investment (PMA) realization during JanuaryMarch stood at Rp177.0 trillion (US$11.94 billion), or 53.8 percent of the total investment realization for the period and up 20.2 percent year-on-year. Meanwhile, the realization of domestic investment (PMDN) reached Rp151.9 trillion (US$10.25 billion), or 46.2 percent of the total investment realization in the first quarter of 2023. It also reflected an increase of 12.4 percent compared to the year-ago period. baca-jugaRelated news: Investment commitment to Indonesia in Hannover Messe surpasses target “Although there was more PMA, it did not mean that PMDN did not grow. The PMDN also increased, but its growth was not as high as PMA on a yoy basis. However, on a qoq basis, the growth of PMDN was higher than PMA,” the minister informed. The ministry reported that PMA realization grew 20.2 percent year-on-year and 1.1 percent quarter-on-quarter. Meanwhile, PMDN realization increased by 12.4 percent yoy and 8.8 percent qoq. The ministry said that most of the investment in the first three months of this year was realized in West Java, Jakarta, East Java, Central Sulawesi, and Banten. Meanwhile, the five business sectors with the highest investment realization during the period were the basic metals, metal goods, non-machinery, and equipment industry; transportation, warehouse, and telecommunications sector; mining sector; housing, industrial, and office area development; as well as chemical and pharmaceutical industry. The manufacturing industry sector contributed 42.5 percent to the total investment realization in JanuaryMarch. Furthermore, the foreign regions with the highest investment in Indonesia during the first quarter were Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Japan, and the United States. baca-jugaRelated news: Indonesia targets world supply chain through Hannover Messe 2023 EDITED BY INE

Source: Antara News Agency