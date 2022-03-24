Putin’s plans to attend G20 summit ‘step too far,’ says Australian PM

Published by

DPA

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to attend a G20 summit in Indonesia later this year, despite sky-high tensions over Ukraine, was “a step too far.” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “is a violent and aggressive act that shatters the international rule of law,” Morrison told reporters in Melbourne. “And the idea of sitting around a table with Vladimir Putin – the United States are already in the position of calling out war crimes in Ukraine – for me, is a step too far,” he added. On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken …

