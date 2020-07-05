Puri Raharja hospital’s president director dies of COVID-19 in Bali

Denpasar Dr. I Nyoman Sutedja MPH, president director of Puri Raharja Hospital, died of COVID-19 at the University of Udayana’s hospital (PTN Unud) in Bali Province on Saturday night.

“That’s right. He was treated at Unud PTN Hospital, after being first hospitalized at Wangaya Hospital, He had tested positive for COVID-19,” Director of the Udayana University Hospital Dr. Dewa Putu Gede Purwa Samatra confirmed here on Sunday.

Sutedja complained of having cough, tightness and decreased oxygen saturation. He needed a ventilator for his treatment, so he was moved to the university hospital.

While being treated at the Udayana University Hospital, his condition began to improve, but it turned bad again and passed away on Saturday at 9:45 p.m. local time.

Dr. I Nyoman Sutedja MPH was former head of the Bali Health Office during the 2009-2012 period.

The cremation of his remains was scheduled to take place at the Kertha Semadi Crematorium, Jimbaran, Badung, Bali, on Sunday at 1 p.m. local time.

Source: Antara News