Pupuk Indonesia readies 803,000 tons fertilizer stock before Eid

– PT Pupuk Indonesia (Persero) readied 803 thousand tons fertilizer stock at its district-level warehouses nationwide before the Eid al-Fitr holiday to meet demand during the subsequent six weeks and to prepare for the planting season.

The stock is three times higher than the minimum volume set by the government at 290 thousand tons, the state-run fertilizer company noted in a statement here on Monday.

The stock comprises 349 thousand tons of urea, 175 thousand tons of NPK, 102 thousand tons of ZA, 83 thousand tons of SP-36, and 93 thousand tons of organic fertilizer.

Marketing Director of Pupuk Indonesia Gusrizal remarked that the company had streamlined its distribution system to boost its effectiveness and efficacy.

“Our field officers continue to monitor the stock and realization of distribution on a daily basis as well as evaluate distributors’ performance once in three months and official stores’ performance once in six months,” he noted.

Pupuk Indonesia has deployed 612 field officers in regions to work in coordination with agriculture and trade offices, distributors, and official kiosks in the respective regions.

The company has monitored its distribution activities through the Distribution Planning and Control System (DPCS) devised to plan and monitor the movement of ships and land transportation, as well as the real-time stock situation at warehouses.

“We can conduct the monitoring online from the producers’ warehouses to buffer warehouses at the province level,” he revealed.

The company has introduced the trade information system, with the objective of monitoring the movement of subsidized fertilizers from the distributor level to the official kiosk level.

“The distribution of subsidized fertilizer is based on allocation data set by the government in the early part of the year,” Gusrizal stated.

The monitoring will be conducted by the Agriculture Ministry, Pupuk Indonesia, and Fertilizer and Pesticide Supervisory Commission (KP3) at the provincial and district level.

According to Agriculture Ministry’s Regulation No. 49 of 2020, the allocation of subsidized fertilizer in 2021 is set at 9.04 million tons and 1.5 million liters of liquid organic biofertilizer.

Subsidized fertilizer is intended for distribution to farmers with less than two hectares of land and part of a farmers’ group.

Source: Antara News