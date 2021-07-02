Public should stay calm during emergency micro PPKM enforcement: govt

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Home Affairs Minister Muhammad Tito Karnavian urged the public to stay calm and adhere to health protocols during the imposition of emergency micro-scale public activities restriction (PPKM Mikro).

“People should not be panic. There is no problem in logistics preparedness and food, with the restriction and the imposition of 100 percent working from home,” Karnavian noted in a statement here on Friday.

The government has decided to enforce emergency micro-scale public activities restriction on July 3-20 in Java and Bali. During the period, offices in the non-essential sector will impose 100 percent work-from-home, while school learning will be conducted online.

Stringent health protocols will be applied in the essential sector that would run normally, such as in the energy sector, healthcare, security, logistics and transportation, food and beverage industry, petrochemical, national strategic projects, disaster management, basic utility, and daily needs.

Supermarket, traditional market, and shops that sell daily needs could only operate until 8 p.m. local time, at only half capacity. Drug stores can operate round the clock.

“The critical sector, such as logistics, transportation, and basic daily needs, will run normally. This means the production of food and beverages for the public will remain uninterrupted,” Karnavian clarified.

The minister has also urged the media to help the government in disseminating information on the emergency micro-scale PPKM aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Karnavian stressed that synergy and collaboration among stakeholders, including the public, were paramount to the successful implementation of emergency micro-scale PPKM.

Source: Antara News