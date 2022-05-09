Public should exercise caution during Eid holiday: Senator

Jakarta Speaker of the Regional Representative Council (DPD RI) A. A. La Nyalla Mahmud Mattalitti appealed to the public to be cautious while traveling with their families during the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Through a written statement on Friday, the speaker laid emphasis on exercising caution since accidents frequently occurred amid the enthusiasm for the holiday.

“All of us certainly do not wish to have the good times end badly. Hence, I urge people, who are still enjoying the Eid al-Fitr holiday, to be careful while traveling with their family,” he stressed.

“Several incidents are reported, such as children going missing, being swept away by the river flow or the wave, and also traffic accidents,” he remarked.

Mattalitti advised people to seek safe tourism destinations, especially when they are bringing children, who are still young, especially in marine tourism destinations, such as oceans and lakes.

“Parents must truly protect their children. Do not let your guard down and especially do not let them become victims,” the senator stressed.

Source: Antara News