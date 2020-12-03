Public participation to fulfill aspirations of Job Creation Law: VP

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Vice President Ma’ruf Amin encouraged public participation to fulfill the aspirations of Law Number 11 of 2020 on Job Creation (Ciptaker Law) conducted by the government in drafting implementing regulations as derivative of the Law.

“Currently, the government focuses on ‘Absorption of Aspirations: Implementation of the Job Creation Law’ in several regions,” Amin remarked while opening the 2020 Real Estate Developers Association (REI) National Working Meeting (Rakernas) held virtually from Jakarta, Thursday.

The goal, apart from providing outreach, also explains the implementation and encourages public participation to provide input and responses to the draft of implementing regulations, he said.

Amin expounded that enactment of the Job Creation Law was projected to further encourage investment in the country, create jobs, facilitate the opening of new businesses, and restore the national economy, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vice president noted that the property sector received crucial coverage in the Job Creation Law. At least eight aspects related to property are stipulated in the Job Creation Law: flats, buildings, housing and residential areas, agencies for accelerating housing management, abandoned areas and lands, land banks, and spatial planning and taxation.

“As a sector that also drives the wheels of the economy and contributes around 2.7 percent of the national GDP, the property sector is one of the sectors having a significant portion in this Job Creation Law,” he remarked.

The Job Creation Law also mandates the formation of implementing regulations in the form of government regulations (PP) and presidential regulations (perpres) that should be enacted no later than three months since the Job Creation Law takes effect from November 2, 2020.

To date, the government has compiled at least 40 draft government regulations (RPP) and four draft Perpres. In order to meet all aspirations of the community in the dozens of draft implementing regulations, the government has established an independent team to absorb aspirations of the Job Creation Law to obtain inputs, responses, and suggestions from the public and stakeholders.

The Independent Team comprises several experts and figures comprising Romly Atmasasmita, Hendardi, Satya Arinanto, Hikmahanto, Ari Kuncoro, Franky Sibarani, Agus Muharam, Emrus Sihombing, Bomer Pasaribu, Robikin Emhas, Andi Najmi, Airin Rachmy Diani, and Asep Warlan Yusuf.

