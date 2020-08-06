Public must follow health protocols while celebrating Independence Day

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Secretary General of the Communication and Informatics Ministry (Kemenkominfo) Rosarita Niken Widiastuti invited the public to partake in celebrations to mark the 75th Anniversary of Indonesia, albeit by continuing to adhere to the health protocols.

“We invite all Indonesians to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia by continuing to comply with health protocols,” Widiastuti stated during a virtual press conference from the Indonesian Presidential Office, Jakarta, on Thursday.

The secretary general also invited the public to put up the official 75th Anniversary logo of Indonesia on their respective social media handles and always harbor an optimistic outlook in the midst of a pandemic.

Widiastuti noted that during the 75th Independence Day of Indonesia, the Kemenkominfo was tasked with supporting publications and notifying the public of various series of events to mark the 75th anniversary.

“What we publish starts from disseminating information to the entire community, so that the people can actually put up logos on various public and private platforms, such as on cellphones as a profile picture and on social media, from tomorrow onwards, Friday (July 7),” he affirmed.

Furthermore, Kemenkominfo has disseminated information on the procedures for the ceremony on August 17 and the ways to show respect through new-fangled means via various platforms.

Information is being disseminated through television, radio, and online media platforms as well as by mobilizing all potential media owned by ministries and agencies, both central and regional, through websites or videotron.

Source: Antara News