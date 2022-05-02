Public commended Police’s one-way policy in exodus route

National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo shared a video showing residents’ reactions to one-way system traffic engineering conducted by the police on the 2022 Eid exodus route.

Prabowo uploaded the videos on his instagram account @listyosigitprabowo

In the 1.5-minute video, some people, who was commended the police’s efforts to regulate the exodus’ traffic flow so it went in an orderly and safe fashion.

“With the one way (system), Thank God, my trip went smoothly. Thank God, this one way (system) is very helpful,” a traveler from Bandung, who were going to Wiradesa Pekalongan, said in the video as seen here on Sunday.

Another traveler from Cirebon, who were going to Nganjuk, also mentioned that police’s management of the exodus route was optimal.

Other travelers also claimed to feel safe during their travel or when taking a short break in the rest area. This is because the police continuously conduct security measures for the exodus participants.

“I’m from Semarang going to Kediri. The trip from Semarang to the Ngawi rest area has no problems because we are always assisted by the police. Moreover, the Ngawi rest area is always secured by the police so we feel protected. Also if there are problems, the police are always (prepared to handle it). We thank you for this smooth travels,” a woman said.

The National Police dispatched their personnel and conducted their best strategy in order to instill a sense of security, comfort, and safety for everyone.

To ensure a safe 2022 Eid exodus, the National Police conducted a street monitoring operation which involved 144,392 personnel from the National Defense Force and National Police, regional governments and volunteers.

The personnel consisted of 876 National Police Headquarters personnel, 87,004 regional police personnel, 56,512 personnel from other agencies, such as National Defense Force; National Disaster Mitigation Agency; Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency; Pertamina; Jasa Marga; public order officers; transportation service; medical service; scouts; and more.

All personnel involved would be divided to 2,702 posts comprising of 1,710 security posts, 734 service posts, and 258 integrated posts to conduct security measures in crowded centers, shopping centers, stations, terminals, airports, ports, tourist attractions, and along the traffic route.

The command post for the street monitoring operation, which was established by the National Police, is equipped with facilities to help people do their travel in a safe and smooth manner.

Among the facilities were rest facilities for drivers, medical facilities, information services, supervision of health protocols and PeduliLindungi applications screening, distribution of masks and sanitizers, traffic control officers, traffic accidents mitigation, as well as distribution of takjil and sahur meals for free.

In fact, the post prepare booths for people who wished to get complete vaccinations up to third dose.

