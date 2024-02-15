PTT receives a shield of honor Environmentally friendly business organizations



Bangkok, PTT receives a plaque of honor. Environmentally friendly business organizations

Mr. Woraphong Nakchatri, Executive Vice President, Sustainability Management, PTT Public Company Limited (PTT), was a representative of PTT to receive the Saint Francis of Assisi Award, ‘an organization that conducts Business by connecting with the natural ecosystem To develop a sustainable quality of life’ from Archbishop Peter Bryan Wells, Nuncio of the Vatican City State to Thailand, in the ‘Green Innovation’ project for the year 2024, to praise PTT as an organization that is A role model for sustainable business operations According to the 3 strategies: Business Growth, New Growth and Clean Growth, aiming to develop the energy business. of the future and stepping into a new business that goes beyond energy Ready to continuously care for society and the environment To improve the quality of life of Thai people and aim for Net Zero Emissions in 2050.

This event is organized by the Senate Committee on Religion, Morals,

Ethics, Arts and Culture, considering the organization’s vision, policies, results, and operations that serve as examples for society in caring for and conserving the environment.

Source: Thai News Agency