

‘PTT’ aims to create a balance between the economy and the environment in order to create a strong ecosystem and grow globally sustainably together. Points out that the government must unlock the law to push the CCU project to success.

Dr. Kongkrapan Intarajang, Chief Executive Officer and President of PTT Public Company Limited, spoke at the seminar

EARTH JUMP 2024 THE EDGE OF ACTION, in depth in every dimension. Stepping into a low carbon economy in the topic NDC Target and A way to win that PTT is focused on sustainability. Sustainability here is not just about the environment. It means balancing both the economy and the environment. that can compete, which PTT aims to be strong together with Thai society and grow on a global scale which strength must be sustainable in the long term all together We cannot avoid living in a globally competitive society. Whether it is viewed as helping the environment or trade protection measures which must be within the rules that can be competed and must balance. Theref

ore, PTT, as a large organization, cannot help only itself. It is responsible for creating an ecosystem, especially in Thailand. which will help us together If we look at the context of each business, whether it is a large industry, SME, or a bank, we must adjust to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide emissions. PTT has set a goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions (Net Zero Emissions) within. The year 2050 is faster than the country’s target with 3 approaches: 1. Adjusting the business portfolio to lower carbon dioxide. Increase investment proportion by focusing on clean energy business

Increasing the amount of greenhouse gas absorption from the atmosphere through natural methods. By coordinating with various agencies and 3. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the process to the maximum. Through important projects such as carbon capture and storage (CCS), Thailand is luckier than many other countries because it has An old natural gas well from which all gas has been extracted. which can absorb carbon dio

xide and store it Despite this It’s not a matter of PTT alone It is a matter that requires help from every sector. Because every organization cannot make a carbon captuer by itself because the cost is very high. Therefore, it is impossible for the economy to support it. There are many organizations that must work together, including the public and private sectors, and there are also legal matters. There must be collaboration to make infrastructure possible. PTT, which is an organization that must already store its own carbon. As a capable organization We must help create an ecosystem that will be able to store carbon dioxide. Not only PTT, various industries in Thailand It can also be used to store carbon dioxide.

‘But this does not happen easily. Both the public and private sectors must work together. And most importantly, the laws of many ministries must be unlocked because they are new. new technology The cost is high and takes time. But this is something that PTT must work together with the public and pr

ivate sectors to make it successful. Because it is a matter of economics, society, and the environment, using all clean energy has high costs. Therefore, many things must be used together, including carbon storage. planting trees The important thing is that there must be a balance,’ Mr. Kongkraphan said.

Source: Thai News Agency