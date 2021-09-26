State firm PT PP, a construction and investment enterprise, supports the economic development of tourism village communities at five super-priority tourism destinations (DPSP).

“It is a matter of pride for the company to be able to participate in the construction of one of the village economic halls located in Central Java,” PT PP’s Corporate Secretary, Yuyus Juarsa, noted in a written statement here on Saturday.

He conveyed the statement after the company attended a consolidation meeting at the invitation of the Ministry of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions, and Transmigration.

The meeting was held to support economic development of tourism village communities at five DPSP.

After the meeting, PT PP, in the company of Minister Abdul Halim Iskandar, visited the village-owned business premises and the village economic hall around Borobudur, Central Java.

The five DPSP set by the Indonesian government are Lake Toba of North Sumatra, Borobudur of Central Java, Mandalika of West Nusa Tenggara, Labuan Bajo of East Nusa Tenggara, and Likupang of North Sulawesi.

Juarsa explained that the village economic halls built by state-run companies are homestays for accommodating tourists vacationing in the Borobudur area, which offers nearer access, so they do not have to stay in Yogyakarta City.

“With these halls, they are expected to advance the tourism (sector) in villages, reduce young people’s urbanization level, and increase the villages’ potential,” he explained.

He also highlighted that PT PP had bagged an award from Warta Ekonomi during the Indonesia Social and Environmental Responsibility Awards 2021 held virtually.

At the award event, the company won the Best TJSL 2021 award for the Outstanding Community Facilities and Infrastructure Development Program in the category of infrastructures services.

“The company wants to thank the committee and Warta Ekonomi for having trusted us by bestowing the 2021 TJSL award. This award was won due to the significant funding of TJSL,” he added.

In addition, the awards were bestowed for several top programs run by state firms in the TJSL field.

As a state-owned company, PT PP is optimistic of continuing to implement and improve the TJSL program for boosting the welfare of Indonesians and raising awareness of the surrounding environment.

