PT DI delivers Super Puma chopper to Air Force

Jakarta (ANTARA) – State-owned aircraft manufacturer PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PT DI) on Friday delivered a Super Puma NAS332 C1+ helicopter, ordered by the Defense Ministry in 2019, to the Indonesian Air Force (TNI AU).

PT DI commercial director Ade Yuyu Wahyuna saw off the helicopter’s ferry flight from the company’s Rotary Wing Hangar in Bandung, West Java, to Air Squadron 6 of the Atang Sendjaja Airbase in Bogor, West Java.

“With the ferry flight, we hope (the helicopter) will assist the TNI AU in implementing and accomplishing its duties smoothly to maintain the strength of the Indonesian Air Force,” Wahyuna said in a written statement.

PT DI and the Defense Ministry inked a contract for the procurement of the helicopter on April 12, 2019, with TNI AU as the end user.

PT DI’s Super Puma NAS332 C1+ helicopter is equipped with an avionic glass cockpit, an attitude heading and reference system (AHRS), optic sensors, and a flight management system (FMS).

It comes with instruments that can be used by pilots to control the flight plan — an SAR direction finder to catch emergency locator transmitter (ELT) signal, compatible night flight capability with night vision goggles (NVG), a weather radar, and emergency floatation to allow emergency landing above water.

Wahyuna said the Super Puma NAS-332 C1+ is capable of flying for four hours, with a maximum speed of 306 km/hour.

It can carry 18 soldiers and three crew members (a pilot, a co-pilot, and an air navigator). It is a multipurpose helicopter which can be used for military, cargo, and paratroop transport, medical evacuation, as well as VIP service.

The helicopter is equipped with a hoist on its right door side to pull or evacuate victims. It also has a sling for carrying goods or tactical vehicles, with a maximum weight of 4.5 tons. (INE)

Source: Antara News