PSBB sentiment to likely weigh heavy on IHSG over weekend

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Jakarta Composite Share Price Index (IHSG) will likely come under pressure on the weekend amid the Jakarta provincial administration’s decision on total re-imposition of large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) in the capital.

The index of the Indonesian Stock Exchange (BEI) opened 97.24 points lower, down 1.99 percent, at 4,794.23, on Friday morning, while the index of the 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) shed 23.15 points, or 3.06 percent, to touch 732.97.

“The plan on tight re-imposition of large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) in Jakarta will likely lend a negative sentiment to the IHSG during today’s trade,” according to a report from the Phintraco Sekuritas research team on Friday.

Domestic market agents will also be heedful of developments pertaining to positive COVID-19 cases in Indonesia. According to data from covid19.go.id, the country reported 207,203 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday (Sept 10).

On the external front, the US stock exchange ended lower overnight, with S&P 500 tumbling 1.76 percent, Dow Jones falling 1.45 percent, and Nasdaq plunging 1.99 percent.

In view of the global and domestic sentiments, the IHSG is forecast to weaken and trade in the range of between 4,750 and 4,900 during Friday’s trade.

In regional markets, the Nikkei Index rose 65.51 points, or 0.28 percent, to 23,300.98; the Hang Seng Index increased 89.04 points, or 0.37 percent, to 24,402.58; and the Straits Times Index lost 13.5 points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,478.59.

Source: Antara News