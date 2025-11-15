Proposed Plan to Use Ethnic Minority Labor to Address Shortage of Cambodian Workers



Bangkok: Suradej Yasawat, Deputy Leader of the Palang Pracharath Party and Chairman of the Advisory Council to the Minister of Labor, has announced his intention to propose a plan to Minister Trinuch Thienthong to address the labor shortage caused by the ongoing conflict on the Thai-Cambodian border. His proposal involves utilizing over 200,000 ethnic minority workers to replace the Cambodian workforce, with a pilot program already underway involving more than 700 ethnic workers in Chiang Rai.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Suradej emphasized that the labor shortage is not insurmountable and outlined two main strategies to address it. The first strategy focuses on recruiting ethnic hill tribe workers, who currently lack national ID cards. With approximately 200,000 individuals ready for employment, this group has already shown promise in Chiang Rai Province. However, permitting from the Ministry of Labor is required for these workers to operate outside their home areas. Mr. Suradej is confident that these workers, particularly in the agricultural sector, can effectively replace their Cambodian counterparts due to their ability to speak Thai and communicate with employers.





Mr. Suradej also proposed recruiting workers from Bangladesh and expressed interest in utilizing 40,000 migrant workers from refugee camps and shelters, as mentioned by the Minister of Labor. These workers could serve as additional replacements to help mitigate the current labor shortage.





When questioned about potential issues for ethnic or hill tribe workers without national ID cards working outside their areas, Mr. Suradej noted that while they lack ID cards, they possess work permits. He highlighted the need for coordination with the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Public Health for health screenings, stressing that integrated cooperation would ensure a smooth process. Additionally, he mentioned exploring labor resources from neighboring countries such as Laos, Vietnam, and Myanmar.





Mr. Suradej underscored that the Ministry of Labor, led by Minister Trinuch Thienthong, has implemented five key policies to support the government’s efforts. These policies focus on addressing labor shortages due to the Thai-Cambodian conflict, upskilling and reskilling Thai workers, promoting labor welfare, creating employment opportunities for Thai workers abroad, and utilizing technology. The Ministry aims to enhance transparency, labor rights, and digital skills development, reassuring the public about the labor situation in light of the Cambodian worker shortage.

