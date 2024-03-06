Project achieves significant results in improving breast cancer management



Hanoi: A project has achieved significant results improving breast cancer management in Vietnam by raising the community’s awareness, increasing early diagnosis to enhance treatment capability and building a diagnosis and treatment database.

A workshop was held to review the project on improving access to innovative therapies for high-risk breast cancer patients at key hospitals after three years of implementation in Vietnam.

The five-year project was jointly implemented by the Vietnam Medical Association (VMA), the Ministry of Health and Roche Pharma Vietnam from 2020 to 2025.

At the event, Associate Professor, Dr. Nguyen Thi Xuyen, President of the VMA, said: ‘Every year, Vietnam reports over 24,500 new breast cancer cases and more than 10,000 deaths, most of whom are women. Addressing this problem, the joint project was the very first strategic initiative targeting breast cancer in Vietnam.

‘The project achieved significant progress in all of four key pillars: Awareness campaigns on breast cancer reach

ed more than 7 million. Breast cancer early-stage diagnosis rates soared from under 30% to 75%. 431 breast cancer patients have been supported via Roche’s Patient Support Programme, total medicine support value 67 billion VND.’

General Director of Roche Pharma Vietnam Lennor Carrillo said that the project marked significant progress in enhancing early access to diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer patients and promoting women’s health in Vietnam.

‘Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cause of cancer death in women,” said Carrillo.

“However, healthcare advancements in diagnosis and treatment have significantly increased the chance of cure. Research showed that an astounding 90% five-year survival rate is observed when breast cancer is detected and treated at an early stage.’

He also expressed his commitment to sustainably improving breast cancer diagnosis, treatment and management in Vietnam.

Experts said that for many years, only 30% of breast cancer patients were diagnosed at the early stag

es of the disease due to limited public awareness of breast cancer. To resolve this issue, the project has raised public awareness to increase early breast cancer detection rates among high-risk women.

As of 2023, data from K (Cancer) Hospital shows that the proportion of breast cancer patients diagnosed at early stages has increased to more than 75%.

A significant number of medical staff have been provided training on multidisciplinary treatment and clinical research at five key hospitals, including The K Hospital, Bach Mai Hospital, Hanoi Oncology Hospital, Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital, and Cho Ray Hospital, which has contributed to a measurable improvement in the quality of examination and treatment.

To improve access for breast cancer patients to innovative therapies, the Vietnam Health Economics Association, along with experts from Hanoi University of Pharmacy, Hanoi University of Public Health, and the Health Strategy and Policy Institute, have completed 11 health-economic research projects. Th

ese include an overview of breast cancer screening and treatment payment policies in different countries, as well as an evaluation of the cost-effectiveness and budget impact of some breast cancer treatment drugs.

Within the framework of the project component, Roche Pharma Vietnam has implemented a patient support programme for breast cancer patients across 18 hospitals. As of December 2023, 431 patients have benefited from the programme with a total support value of more than 67 billion VND (2.7 million USD).

Another important objective of the project is to build a database for breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. Two studies have been completed, including the epidemiological map of cancer diseases and cost assessment of cancer treatment solutions in 2018-20, and the epidemiological characteristics and treatment costs of breast cancer in Vietnam.

The National Cancer Institute also developed a set of criteria for breast cancer registration. A report on breast cancer registration activities at hospitals h

as also been conducted across six hospitals.

When the indicators within the criteria set are used to register cancer directly on the information system of the Ministry of Health and Vietnam Social Security, data can be extracted quickly and accurately, reducing the need for manual collection and making an important contribution to cancer management and prediction in Vietnam./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency